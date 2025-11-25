Icemen Acquire Physical Forward Kolby Johnson; Savage & Costantini Reassigned from AHL

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Kolby Johnson (pictured above) from the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward MacAuley Carson. In addition, forwards Redmond Savage and Matteo Constantini have been reassigned to Jacksonville from AHL Rochester.

Johnson, 27, joins the Icemen after registering a goal and 19 penalty minutes in 4 games played with the Worcester Railers this season. Last season, the 6-3, 215-pound physical forward collected four points (2g, 2a) and 100 penalty minutes in 34 contests with Worcester. Prior to his time in the ECHL (2023-2024), Johnson made ten appearances totaling six points with 79 penalty minutes combined in stints with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers, and with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. The Rosetown, Saskatchewan resident played collegiately with Canada's Trinity Western University and played his junior hockey career with the WHL's Prince George Cougars.

Redmond "Red" Savage, 22, returns from AHL Rochester where he totaled two points (1g, 1a) in five games played during his recent call up. The 5-11, 185-pound rookie forward, has two points in two games with the Icemen this season, including an overtime-winning goal in his professional debut on October 18. The Scottsdale, Arizona resident compiled a productive collegiate career with Michigan State and Miami (OH) totaling 68 points (28g, 40a).

Costantini, 23, returns to Jacksonville after scoring a goal and adding an assist in his two-game call-up with Rochester. This season with Jacksonville, Costantini has collected seven points (2g, 5a) in eight games. The 6-0, 172-pound rookie forward won an NCAA National Championship last season with Western Michigan. The St. Catharines, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, but remains in the Sabres pipeline under contract with Rochester

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday when they play host to the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

