Former Icemen Defenseman Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut with St. Louis Blues

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Former Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Hunter Skinner

(Jacksonville Icemen) Former Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Hunter Skinner(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to announce that former Icemen defenseman Hunter Skinner becomes the fifth Icemen player to reach the National Hockey League (NHL) when he suited up for the St. Louis Blues in their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Skinner now joins Kole Sherwood (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jansen Harkins (Winnipeg Jets), Jack Ahcan (Boston Bruins) and Michael McNiven (Montreal Canadiens) as former Icemen players to be considered an "ECHL Graduate" to the NHL. Skinner becomes the 773rd ECHL Player to reach the NHL.

Skinner, 24, played for the Icemen during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 22 games posting eight points (3g, 5a) with a +9 rating. The 6-4, 205-pound defenseman has totaled 58 points (17g, 41a) in 214 career American Hockey League (AHL) games split in stints with the Hartford Wolf Pack and most recently with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Wyandotte, Michigan resident was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth-round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Additional players with NHL experience prior to joining the Icemen include: Ken Appleby (New Jersey), Kris Newbury (Toronto, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Detroit), John Albert (Winnipeg), Brandon Gignac (New Jersey, Montreal), David Broll (Toronto), Jerry D'Amigo (Toronto), Damien Giroux (Minnesota) and Michael Houser (Buffalo).

The Icemen are back in action at home on Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket packages and groups tickets are currently available. For more information visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com or call us at 904-602-7825.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.