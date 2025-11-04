Jack Ziskin Joins Icemen Broadcast Team for 2025-26 Season
Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that Jack Ziskin has joined the Icemen Broadcast team for the 2025-26 season.
Ziskin is a multimedia Journalist and play-by-play sports broadcaster. He earned his Master's Degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and his Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications from the University of Florida.
He is currently a TV Reporter for WATE 6 On Your Side in Knoxville, Tennessee. Before joining the Jacksonville Icemen as a play-by-play broadcaster, Jack served as Managing Editor of LIHockey.com and called college and high school hockey games for the LI Sports Network. He has also worked with NEHC Front Row, the Vestal Athletics Network, and the NFHS Network.
Ziskin is an avid sports fan who played travel hockey from ages 8-18 and then for the University of Florida Gators club hockey team.
Ziskin will broadcast most of the Icemen road games for the 2025-26 season, while Alex Reed will broadcast select Icemen road contests. Longtime broadcaster Arley Johnson will return for a ninth season with the club as the team's play-by-play voice for all Icemen home games.
Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on FloHockey.TV, or listen on the Mixlr App on online at www.jaxicemen.mixlr.com/
The Icemen face the Utah Grizzlies this evening at 9:10 p.m. (Eastern). The Icemen's Opening Weekend is set for November 7th and 8th.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
