Reading's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Keith Petruzzelli of the Reading Royals has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. It is the third time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, which is tied for the third most in league history.

Petruzzelli, who is under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .979 during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 26-year-old allowed one goal or less in each of his three October appearances, while making 32 or more saves in two of his three outings.

Petruzzelli has appeared in 68 career ECHL games with Reading and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 37-26-5 with six shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Additionally, he is 25-20-4 in 53 career AHL outings with Lehigh Valley and Toronto with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.







