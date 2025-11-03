Stingrays Weekly Report - November 3

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

November 3, 2025

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays remained perfect at home with a 4-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night before dropping their weekend road matchups with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Atlanta Gladiators. South Carolina sits in a tie for third in the South Division, four points behind first place Atlanta.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 4-3-0-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, October 29 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 4-2 W

Trailing in the early stages of the 2nd period, the Stingrays scored three unanswered goals and got a dagger late from Simon Pinard to seal the two points over Orlando. Pinard, Josh Wilkins, Kyler Kupka, and Jalen Luypen all scored while netminder Antoine Keller saved 19 of 21 shots in the win.

Saturday, November 1 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-0 L

The Stingrays were shutout for the first time this season, losing to Greenville, 4-0. Keller got his second straight start and kept South Carolina in the game, saving 23 shots over the first two periods. In the 3rd, Greenville punched home two goals and got two empty-net goals to beat the Stingrays, 4-0.

Sunday, November 2 at Atlanta Gladiators | 2-1 L

Despite a late comeback effort in the 3rd period, the South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Atlanta Gladiators, 2-1. Simon Pinard scored with 1:18 remaining in regulation to cut the Stingrays deficit in half, but South Carolina could not find an equalizer.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins (4)

Assists: Connor Moore (4)

Points: Simon Pinard, Josh Wilkins (7)

Plus/Minus: John Fusco (+5)

Penalty Minutes: Scott Docherty (17)

Power Play Goals: Romain Rodzinski, Kyler Kupka, Jalen Luypen (1)

Wins: Mitch Gibson, Antoine Keller (2)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.36)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.947)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 2 at Orlando Solar Bears | 10:30 a.m. EDT

Saturday, November 8 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, November 9 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Road Dogs: The Stingrays continue their road stretch to open the 2025-26 season on Tuesday morning against the Orlando Solar Bears. South Carolina is in the midst of a four-game road trip that finishes on Saturday night in Jacksonville against the Jacksonville Icemen.

First Line Firing: South Carolina's first line of Kyler Kupka, Simon Pinard and Josh Wilkins have led the Stingrays attack early on this season. Pinard and Wilkins are tied for the team lead in points with seven, while Kupka is next with five points this year.

Playing for a Cause: When the Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum next Sunday to play the Orlando Solar Bears, the Stingrays organization will honor those affected by cancer on Rays Cancer Awareness Day, presented by MUSC Health. South Carolina will wear specialty jerseys and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Stingrays campfire mug. Tickets are available here or at the North Charleston Coliseum box office.

