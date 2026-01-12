Stingrays Weekly Report - January 12

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays took the one game they played this past week, 2-1, on Saturday night over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Greenville. South Carolina has now won four straight games since the Holiday break and currently sit in second place in the South Division, five points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 21-11-1-0 LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, January 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 2-1 W

Trailing by a goal in the 2nd period, Stan Cooley tied the game with just under eight minutes left in the period. Tied at one early in the 3rd period, Simon Pinard punched home a rebound chance that proved to be the game-winning goal as the Stingrays beat the Swamp Rabbits, 2-1. Goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 32 shots on 33 attempts to earn his third win this season.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jalen Luypen (13)

Assists: Simon Pinard (22)

Points: Simon Pinard (32)

Plus/Minus: Jalen Luypen, Romain Rodzinski (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Mitch Gibson* (7)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.68)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.953)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, January 13 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Friday, January 16 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, January 17 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, January 18 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:00 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Simon Scores: South Carolina forward Simon Pinard has been a big factor in the Stingrays four-game win streak. Across the four games, the Drummondville, Quebec native has eight points (3g, 5a), including netting the game-winning goals in each of the last two games. Pinard currently leads the team in assists (23) and points (33).

Stan the Man: Rookie forward Stan Cooley is on a three-game point streak after picking up a goal and assist in the Stingrays victory on Saturday night. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has five points (2g, 3a) over his last three games, including two multi-point outings. Cooley snapped a seven-game pointless streak after having a goal and assist on January 2 against Greensboro.

Stacking Against the Division: The Stingrays continue a very South Division heavy schedule this season. South Carolina against the South Division is 17-11-1-0, while holding a 4-0-0-0 record against the North Division. The Stingrays next 23 games are against opponents in the South Division starting on Tuesday against Orlando.

Kyler's Heading to Allen: Forward Kyler Kupka has been named to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. Kupka has skated in 31 games this season with South Carolina, logging 26 points (12g, 14a). It is the second time in his career that Kupka has garnered All-Star honors after being named an ECHL Midseason All-Star last season. The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will take place on January 19 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.