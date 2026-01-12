Reading Jr. Royals Combine for 6-1 Combined Record, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Improve Undefeated Seasons

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, and PeeWee A American teams opened the 2026 calendar year portion of the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with seven games over the January 10th-11th set.

The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (19-0-0) and PeeWee A American (19-0-0) improved on their undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 38-0 record.

"It's always good to start the new year off on a winning foot and now we are just trying to keep the momentum rolling into playoffs coming up next month!" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.

Mite C Games:

7-3 W - Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

Mite A Games:

7-5 W - Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Genesis

8-7 W - Jan. 11, 3:00 p.m. at Spring Mountain vs. Genesis

Squirt A National (19-0-0) Games:

6-1 W - Jan. 10, 12:00 p.m. vs. Snider Hockey

PeeWee B National (13-6-0) Games:

10-2 L - Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers

PeeWee A American (19-0-0) Games:

11-0 W - Jan. 10, 2:00 p.m. at Santander Arena vs. Snider Hockey

3-2 W - Jan. 11, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Campus Wild







