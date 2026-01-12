ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on January 12, 2026







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced Kalamazoo's Powell Connor has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #516, Iowa at Kalamazoo, on Jan. 11.

Connor is fined and suspended under Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation at 20:00 of the third period.

Connor will miss Kalamazoo's games at Iowa (Jan. 14), vs. Indy (Jan. 16), at Indy (Jan. 17), at Cincinnati (Jan. 19) and at Toledo (Jan. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







