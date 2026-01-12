Blades Present Margaritaville Jersey Auction Presented by Kona Big Wave

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Margaritaville jerseys this week presented by Kona Big Wave! Starting Wednesday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Friday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Jacksonville Icemen. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of jerseys, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each jersey. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Sam Stange #3 BLANK #1 BLANK #2

BLANK #12 Kade Landry #5 Sean Allen #4

Anthony Romano #29 Logan Lambdin #7 Jordan Sambrook #6

Will Cranley #31 Isaac Nurse #11 Hunter Sansbury #8

Jesse Lansdell #34 Craig Needham #13 Tarun Fizer #16

Ryan Naumovski #39 Carson Gicewicz #15 Ben Brar #18

Kurtis Henry #44 Oliver Cooper #17 Oliver Chau #20

Quinton Burns #55 Zach Berzolla #19 Kyle Penney #22

Logan Will #62 Andrei Bakanov #21 Kyle Neuber #24

Jett Jones #71 Gianfranco Cassaro #23 Kyle Betts #26

Hudson Elynuik #91 Reid Duke #27 Connor Doherty #28

Swampee #00 Skunkee #239 Cam Johnson #33

Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 17. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 17. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 18.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







