Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears bounced back after dropping the first two games of the week to take three out of four points in a home-and-home series with the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday and Saturday.

This Week's Games:

Tuesday, January 13 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00pm - Pink Whitney Night

Thursday, January 15 vs. Idaho Steelheads at 7:00pm - Hockey & Hops presented by Beer Hug

Friday, January 16 vs. Idaho Steelheads at 7:00pm - Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union

Saturday, January 17 vs. Idaho Steelheads at 7:00pm

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 12-17-3-1 (.424)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-1-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 31 points

MOST GOALS: Reece Newkirk - 13 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 18 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 54 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 5 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-5 L)

The Solar Bears offense struggled in a 5-1 defeat last Monday night. Orlando's lone goal came on a power play goal from Reece Newkirk in the third period. Jon Gillies made 23 saves in goal for the Solar Bears.

Thursday, January 8 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (1-4 L)

Again, the Solar Bears found scoring to be difficult on Thursday night in Savannah. Down 3-0 in the third period, Cole Kodsi lit the lamp for his first goal of the season. The Solar Bears pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, but could not get any closer as the Ghost Pirates scored an empty net goal.

Friday, January 9 at Jacksonville Icemen (5-4 W)

Tyler Bird and Reece Newkirk each scored twice, while Jarid Lukosevicius recorded two assists in a 5-4 victory Friday night in Jacksonville. Eight different Solar Bears players recorded at least one point in the victory.

Saturday, January 10 vs. Jacksonville Icemen (3-4 OTL)

The Solar Bears and Icemen went back-and-forth Saturday night with the Solar Bears holding 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the game until they needed a third period comeback to tie the game at three on an Anthony Bardaro goal. Jacksonville skated away with the extra point on an overtime goal from Chris Brown.

BITES:

Jack Adams has points in nine of his last 10 games (5g-5a)

Ryan Dickinson appeared in his 100th ECHL game 1/9 at JAX

Reece Newkirk has five points in his last five games (4g-1a)

Aaron Luchuk has 99 goals as a Solar Bear.

Tyler Bird has 98 goals as a Solar Bear.

The Solar Bears won their 500th regular season game as a franchise 1/9 at JAX

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 36 GP, 9g-11a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 28 GP, 12-8-7, .905

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 38 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 9 GP, 5-3-0, .900

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 6 GP, 3-2-1, .892

