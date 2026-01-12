Rapid City's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Connor Murphy of the Rapid City Rush is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 5-11.

Murphy went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances against Indy last week.

The 27-year-old stopped 46 shots in a 3-1 on Friday and made 44 saves in a 4-2 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Calgary of the American Hockey League, Murphy is 9-7-2 in 18 appearances for the Rush this season with a 3.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He is also 1-0-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in four outings with the Wranglers.

A native of Hudson Falls, New York, Murphy has appeared in 61 career games for Rapid City with an overall record of 28-25-7 with two shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He has a record of 7-6-4 with one shutout, a 2.79 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 23 career AHL appearances for Calgary.

