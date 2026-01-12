Rapid City's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Connor Murphy of the Rapid City Rush is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 5-11.
Murphy went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances against Indy last week.
The 27-year-old stopped 46 shots in a 3-1 on Friday and made 44 saves in a 4-2 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Calgary of the American Hockey League, Murphy is 9-7-2 in 18 appearances for the Rush this season with a 3.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He is also 1-0-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in four outings with the Wranglers.
A native of Hudson Falls, New York, Murphy has appeared in 61 career games for Rapid City with an overall record of 28-25-7 with two shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He has a record of 7-6-4 with one shutout, a 2.79 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 23 career AHL appearances for Calgary.
Prior to turning pro, Murphy appeared in 91 career collegiate games at Northeastern University and Union College posting a record of 35-44-7 with seven shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and save percentage of .906.
