Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Justin Nachbaur has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

Nachbaur, 25, was loaned to South Carolina on December 30, 2025, and played in three games for South Carolina, logging 21 penalty minutes. A native of Cross Lake, Manitoba, Nachbaur has skated in 15 games for Hershey this season, adding an assist and totaling 41 penalty minutes.

Last season, Nachbaur skated in 48 games for South Carolina while on loan, and appeared in four games with Hershey. With the Stingrays last year, the 6-foot-3, 205 pound forward had 28 points (12g, 16a) and 173 penalty minutes, which led the Stingrays. He has appeared in 154 games in his ECHL career, totaling 79 points (39g, 40a) with South Carolina, the Kansas City Mavericks and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Stingrays return to action on Tuesday against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.