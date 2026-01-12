K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Weekend, Rainbow Ice Friday

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo travels to Iowa on Wednesday before hosting Fuel for Rainbow Ice on Friday.

OVERALL RECORD: 12-14-2-2

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-13-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, hit the road for a midweek clash against the Iowa Heartlanders at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Then the K-Wings return home for the 5th annual Rainbow Ice game in specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 16 at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1-0-0 (3-4, 2-1, 4-3).

On Wednesday, Kalamazoo overcame three straight Bloomington goals on multi-point performances by Andre Ghantous (1g, 1a), David Keefer (2a) and Nolan Walker (2a). However, the Bison responded with a goal late in the second period and skated away victorious.

Saturday, the K-Wings and Heartlanders traded blows in the second period, each notching a goal, but Andre Ghantous' game-winning goal in the third period propelled Kalamazoo to a 2-1 victory. Ty Young (5-1-0-0) was fantastic between the pipes, turning aside 34 of 35 shots in the contest.

The K-Wings took down the Heartlanders on Sunday to sweep the weekend set with an emphatic third-period effort. Ryan Cox showed up in the clutch again, scoring the game-winning goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. Raymond Brice gave Kalamazoo the early lead with his first goal as a K-Wing, and Spencer Kennedy charted his first career multi-assist performance in the 4-3 victory.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays one game at home this week at Wings Event Center.

Friday, Jan. 16: Celebrate love, pride, and hockey at our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.

Rainbow Ice Ticket Package: Take it easy on the wallet with the K-Wings Rainbow Ice Ticket Package! Get four White or Blue level seats to a Rainbow Ice game plus a free bowling game at Airway Fun Center for just $89. Bonus: 10% of every purchase supports United Way of South Central Michigan. Limited time. Don't miss out!

NEXT WEEK!

The K-Wings play one game at Wings Event Center.

Saturday, Jan. 24: The Dark Side invades Wings Event Center on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo, as the K-Wings battle the Toledo Walleye on Star Wars Night! Join the Resistance, wear your Jedi best, and get ready for an epic showdown in a galaxy not-so-far away.

The K-Wings start the week with a Monday matchup against the Cyclones for a 1:35 EST puck drop on January 19 at Heritage Bank Center. Kalamazoo then travels to Toledo on Friday, January 23, for a 7:15 EST puck drop at Huntington Center.

COMING LATER THIS MONTH!

Friday, Jan. 30: Get ready to rock the rink at Motley Zoo Night! The K-Wings will hit the ice in totally rad, 80s rock-inspired uniforms, then auction them off to fans postgame. It's a night of hockey, hair metal, and high bids- don't miss this blast from the past !

NEXT MONTH AT WINGS EVENT CENTER!

Sunday, Feb. 1: It's time for Hockey with the Heelers, presented by Parker Aerospace. Enjoy a FREE character appearance by Bluey & Bingo! Meet them, take photos, enjoy face painting, play Bluey-themed intermission games, and show off your keepie-uppie skills in the stands. Perfect for families - come laugh, play, and cheer on the K-Wings with the Heelers!

Wednesday, Feb. 4: 269 Night is BACK! It's a party all about the 269 as the K-Wings host the Cyclones with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $9 if purchased at Box Office & $11 if purchased Gameday).

Friday, Feb. 6: Kick off the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, as the K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- it's the best value in hockey and the perfect way to start your weekend in Kalamazoo!

Saturday, Feb. 7: It's time for the 25th annual Pink Ice game- a beloved Kalamazoo tradition! Whether you're honoring Breast Cancer survivors or making it a Valentine's celebration to remember, Pink Ice promises a night full of meaning and memories. Join us for a special pregame ceremony and puck drop as we celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors. Plus, all fans will receive LED Batons to light up the arena in Pink!

RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 7 - Kalamazoo at Bloomington (L, 4-3), Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (10-14-2-2) overcame three consecutive goals by the Bloomington Bison (15-12-2-2), but fell Wednesday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 4-3. Ryan Cox (6) started the scoring for the K-Wings, notching his sixth goal of the season. On the play, David Keefer (6) stole the puck in the defensive zone left circle, and outletted a pass to Andre Ghantous (10). Rushing two-on-one down the right side, Ghantous centered a pass to Cox in the slot at the 4:08 mark of the first period. Unfortunately, the Bison responded with a goal at the 12:08 mark to knot the game at one. Bloomington then scored back-to-back goals to start the second period at the 1:41 and 3:32 marks to bring the score to 3-1 Bison. Continuing his hot streak, Derek Daschke (5) fired Nolan Walker's (13) faceoff win past the netminder from just above the right circle to narrow the deficit to one at the 6:09 mark. Andre Ghantous (7) then took advantage of a power-play, scoring the equalizer with a right circle wrister at the 10:58 mark. Unfortunately, the Bison snagged the final goal of the period, regaining the lead at the 17:24 mark. Aku Koskenvuo (2-4-0-0) was fantastic in net, turning aside 37 of 41 shots, and the K-Wings went a 1-for-1 on the power-play and penalty kill.

Saturday, Jan. 10 - Iowa vs. Kalamazoo (W, 2-1), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (11-14-2-2) regained the lead in the third and never let go to beat the Iowa Heartlanders (9-20-2-0) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1. After a scoreless first period, Ryan Cox (7) continued his hot streak with his third goal in his last four games, starting the scoring for the K-Wings at the 8:50 mark of the second period. Unfortunately, the Heartlanders knotted the game at one with just 22 seconds left in the second period. Andre Ghantous (7) broke the stalemate just 52 seconds into the third period. On the setup, Davis Pennington (10) passed to Collin Saccoman (5), who fired a bomb from downtown that ricocheted back to his feet. The captain then fed Ghantous on the left edge of the crease for the game-winning goal. Ty Young (4-1-0-0) was fantastic in net, making a season-high 34 saves, and the K-Wings went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Sunday, Jan. 11 - Iowa vs. Kalamazoo (W, 4-3), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-2-2) overcame three straight goals with two of their own to best the Iowa Heartlanders (9-21-2-0) Sunday at Wings Event Center, 4-3. Ryan Cox (8) broke the 3-3 tie with the game-winning goal at the 15:10 mark. On the play, Jayden Lee (11) found David Keefer (8) rushing across center ice with Cox. Keefer then dished the puck behind him to Cox in the slot for the game-winning shot that sailed just inside the right post. It took Raymond Brice (1) only 2:24 into his return to the ECHL to score his first goal in nearly three years with a top-shelf backhand from the right side of the crease to give the K-Wings the early lead. Kylor Wall (3) carried the momentum, landing a bomb from just inside the left end of the blue line at the 8:38 mark. Unfortunately, the Heartlanders responded with three straight goals, one at the 13:04 mark and then two at the 23-second and 3:39 marks of the third period. However, Collin Saccoman (3) stepped in to even the game at three with a backhanded flick past the goaltender at the 12:25 mark. Ty Young (5-1-0-0) was stout between the pipes, turning aside 32 of 35 shots, and the K-Wings went a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

ON THE MOVE

Jan. 6 - The Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) recalled the loan of forward Zach Okabe

Jan. 7 - Forward Antonio Venuto was traded to Maine, completing the future considerations trade for forward Colin Bilek

Jan. 9 - The Canucks (AHL) recalled the loan of defenseman Derek Daschke

Jan. 11 - The K-Wings signed forward Raymond Brice to a Standard Player Contract

FAST FACTS

Raymond Brice scored his first goal in nearly three years, only 2:24 into his return to the ECHL on Sunday

Forward Spencer Kennedy notched the first multi-assist game of his career on Sunday

Ryan Cox scored the game-winning goal on Sunday, extending his goal streak to three games - the longest streak in his career

TEAM TRENDS

10-4-2-2 in one-goal games 7-0-1-2 when leading after two periods 5-1-0-0 when scoring five goals or more

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 25 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 10 - Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 15 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - **Zach Okabe, Quinn Preston

ROOKIE GOALS: 9 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 11 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 53 - Spencer Kennedy

PP GOALS: 3 - Quinn Preston

PP ASSISTS: 5 - David Keefer, Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 2 - *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 3 - Andre Ghantous, **Zach Okabe

SHOTS: 74 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 5 - Ty Young

GAA: 2.51 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .918 - Ty Young

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/5 (20 %)

This Season - 16/97 (16.5 %) | No. 23 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 3/3 (100%)

This Season - 67/86 (77.9%) | No. 24 (ECHL)







ECHL Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.