Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 12, 2026

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, wrapped up their home schedule in January with a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, January 9, the Knight Monsters kicked off Military Appreciation Weekend presented by Thermal Technology! Jake Durflinger, Connor Marritt, Jordan Gustafson, and Casey Bailey all got tallies in the win, and forward Devon Paliani scored twice to take the team lead in goals (17) and help lead the Knight Monsters to a 6-3 victory over the Grizzlies.

On Saturday, January 10, the Knight Monsters concluded Military Appreciation Weekend with another exciting matchup against Utah. After Tahoe took a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes of play, thanks to Nate Kallen and Jake McGrew, the Knight Monsters put the game away in the second. Goals from Luke Adam, Anthony Collins, and Trent Swick gave Tahoe a 5-1 lead heading into the final period. After Kallen added on his second goal of the game in the third, the Knight Monsters cruised to a 6-2 victory, earning them a series win.

The weekend series concluded with a Sunday afternoon contest on January 11, as Tahoe sought the sweep. Although the visiting Grizzlies held a 1-0 lead after the first period, Tahoe recorded goals from Luke Adam and Samuel Mayer to put them up 2-1 after two. Utah would tie the game mid-way through the third, but Mayer notched his second goal of the night in the final three minutes of regulation to give Tahoe a 3-2 win. Mayer's two goals marked back-to-back games with a defenseman recording multiple goals.

ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters hit the road as they travel to the Sunflower State to take on the Wichita Thunder.

The Knight Monsters open the series on Friday, January 16, against the Thunder with puck drop at 5:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 4:55 pm PT.

The two-game series concludes on Saturday, January 17, as they face Wichita again with an earlier 4:05 pm PT puck drop. Pregame coverage begins at 3:55 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

After last Sunday's game against Allen, Captain Luke Adam reached 100 games played in a Tahoe Knight Monsters uniform!

Knight Monsters goaltender Jordan Papirny appeared in his 100th North American professional game (ECHL and AHL) in Saturday's 6-2 victory.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer increased his league lead amongst defensemen in goals as he notched his ninth and tenth in Sunday's 3-2 win.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani leads the Knight Monsters in goals with 17, but his 17 are tied for third in the ECHL in goals as well.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- NATE KALLEN

Defenseman Nate Kallen had an incredible series against Utah. Kallen recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in just three games. His efforts were headlined by a two-goal and two-assist performance in Saturday's 6-2 victory.

Kallen has competed in 195 ECHL games in his career with the Knight Monsters, Maine Mariners, and Rapid City Rush. Kallen has also played overseas in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Glasgow Clan and in Slovakia with HC Slovan Bratislava.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm.







