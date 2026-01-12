ECHL Transactions - January 12
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 12, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Derek Gentile, F
Rapid City:
Ryan Kuzmich, F
Reading:
Dillan Fox, F
Chris McCarthy, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D Recalled by Hartford
Florida:
Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield
Greensboro:
Add Wade Murphy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F Traded to Greenville
Delete Jake Elmer, F Placed on Team Suspension
Greenville:
Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F Assigned by Ontario
Add Wade Murphy, F Acquired from Greensboro
Iowa:
Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild
Add Nick Carabin, D Acquired from Tahoe
Kalamazoo:
Add Orlando Mainolfi, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Powell Connor, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver 1/11
Kansas City:
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Recalled by Coachella Valley
Delete Jackson Berezowski, F Recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Delete Max Wanner, D Recalled to Providence by Boston
South Carolina:
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F Recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Nick Carabin, D Traded to Iowa
Wheeling:
Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Delete Aidan Sutter, D Placed on Reserve
