ECHL Transactions - January 12

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 12, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Derek Gentile, F

Rapid City:

Ryan Kuzmich, F

Reading:

Dillan Fox, F

Chris McCarthy, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D Recalled by Hartford

Florida:

Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield

Greensboro:

Add Wade Murphy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F Traded to Greenville

Delete Jake Elmer, F Placed on Team Suspension

Greenville:

Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F Assigned by Ontario

Add Wade Murphy, F Acquired from Greensboro

Iowa:

Delete Elliot Desnoyers, F Recalled by Iowa Wild

Add Nick Carabin, D Acquired from Tahoe

Kalamazoo:

Add Orlando Mainolfi, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Powell Connor, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver 1/11

Kansas City:

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Recalled by Coachella Valley

Delete Jackson Berezowski, F Recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Delete Max Wanner, D Recalled to Providence by Boston

South Carolina:

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F Recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Nick Carabin, D Traded to Iowa

Wheeling:

Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Delete Aidan Sutter, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.