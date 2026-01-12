Connor Murphy Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday that Connor Murphy is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

Murphy turned in two stellar performances against the Indy Fuel last Friday and Saturday, going 46-for-47 then 44-for-46 in a pair of home victories. Murphy totaled 90 saves on 93 shots for a .968 save percentage, 1.50 goals against average, and 2-0 record.

The third-year goaltender was recalled to the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers on Sunday. Since the holiday break, Murphy has won four of his five starts with only 11 goals against in that span.

The 27-year-old from Hudson Falls, N.Y. has made the second-most saves in the ECHL this season. His nine wins lead all Rush goaltenders. He has also made four appearances in the AHL with a 2.22 goals against average.

This is the second consecutive season a Rush goaltender has won Goaltender of the Week. Matt Radomsky was honored in February of 2025. Adam Carlson previously received the award in March of 2019.

