Canucks (NHL) Recall Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the Vancouver Canucks (NHL) have recalled the loan of rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo and reassigned him to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).
Koskenvuo, 22, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 201-pound, Espoo, FIN native who returns to Abbotsford after appearing in six games for Kalamazoo, posting a 2-4-0-0 record with a .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.56 goals-against average (GAA) for the Wings.
Koskenvuo appeared in five games for the Canucks (AHL) earlier this season, posting a 1-3-0-0 record on a .886 SV% and a 3.26 GAA.
The 2021 fifth-round pick played three seasons (2022-25) for Harvard University (14-16-5) with a .910 SV% and a 2.91 GAA and three shutouts. The goaltender was elected to the NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team & earned an NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention last season.
Kalamazoo travels to Iowa for a midweek clash and the final of three straight against Iowa for an 8 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, January 14, at Xtream Arena.
The K-Wings then return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.
