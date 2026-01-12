Canucks (NHL) Recall Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the Vancouver Canucks (NHL) have recalled the loan of rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo and reassigned him to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Koskenvuo, 22, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 201-pound, Espoo, FIN native who returns to Abbotsford after appearing in six games for Kalamazoo, posting a 2-4-0-0 record with a .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.56 goals-against average (GAA) for the Wings.

Koskenvuo appeared in five games for the Canucks (AHL) earlier this season, posting a 1-3-0-0 record on a .886 SV% and a 3.26 GAA.

The 2021 fifth-round pick played three seasons (2022-25) for Harvard University (14-16-5) with a .910 SV% and a 2.91 GAA and three shutouts. The goaltender was elected to the NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team & earned an NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention last season.

