Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Justin Ullom of the Rapid City Rush has been named the athletic trainer and Darrin Flinchem of the Indy Fuel has been named the equipment manager for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Ullom and Flinchem will be joined by Jordan Dutton (athletic trainer) and Matt Miletich (equipment manager) of the host Allen Americans.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Ullom joined the Rush in September of 2022 with experience at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. Prior to joining Rapid City, he was an assistant athletic trainer at Lindenwood University and at Holmes Community College, the head athletic trainer at Regis Groff Fusion Athletics, a charter high school in Denver, Colorado, and also spent time as an intern trainer for the National Football League's Denver Broncos. Ullom is a native of Wildwood, Missouri.

Flinchem's involvement with hockey in Indianapolis dates back to 1995 when he served as the assistant equipment manager for the International Hockey League's Indianapolis Ice. Other previous stops for Flinchem include the ECHL's Jacksonville Lizard Kings, the Central Hockey League's Indianapolis Ice and the United States Hockey League's Indiana Ice winning two Clark Cups. During his time with the Ice, Flinchem was also called upon to represent the United States at the World Junior "A" Challenge, winning five gold medals and two bronze medals with the USA Hockey Select squad.

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.







