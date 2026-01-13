Rush Call up Goaltender Jack Bostedt

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed goaltender Jack Bostedt to a Standard Player Contract.

Bostedt, 26, comes to Rapid City from the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. Splitting time with former Rush goaltender Nick Latinovich, Bostedt has played to a 10-4-1 record, 1.42 goals against average, and .954 save percentage with the first-place Rivermen this season.

The second-year pro leads all SPHL goalies in goals against average and save percentage.

Bostedt split time as a rookie with Peoria and the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, the Rush's sister team under Spire Sports + Entertainment ownership.

The native of Janesville, Wis. competed in NCAA Division III at the college of St. Scholastica in Minnesota.

