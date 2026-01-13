Rush Call up Goaltender Jack Bostedt
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed goaltender Jack Bostedt to a Standard Player Contract.
Bostedt, 26, comes to Rapid City from the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. Splitting time with former Rush goaltender Nick Latinovich, Bostedt has played to a 10-4-1 record, 1.42 goals against average, and .954 save percentage with the first-place Rivermen this season.
The second-year pro leads all SPHL goalies in goals against average and save percentage.
Bostedt split time as a rookie with Peoria and the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, the Rush's sister team under Spire Sports + Entertainment ownership.
The native of Janesville, Wis. competed in NCAA Division III at the college of St. Scholastica in Minnesota.
The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Friday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
