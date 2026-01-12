Americans Weekly: Americans Sweep Four-Game Series with Wichita

Published on January 12, 2026

Allen Americans hit the ice

(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder) Allen Americans hit the ice

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), swept a four-game series against the Wichita Thunder last week. The Americans travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend for a pair of games Friday and Saturday against the Tulsa Oilers.

Last Week's Record: 4-0

Overall record: 19-12-3-0

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, January 7th

Wichita 4 at Allen 6 Final

Friday, January 9th

Wichita 0 at Allen 4 Fina l

Saturday, January 10th

Allen 5 at Wichita 4 Final SO

Sunday, January 11th

Allen 7 at Wichita 6 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, January 16th, at Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, January 17th, at Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Sunday, January 18th, ECHL All-Star FanFest

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Location: CUTX Event Center

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (15) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Assists - (25) Sam Sedley

Points - (30) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (5) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove

Power Play Assists - (17) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley

Insurance Goals - (4) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+13) Andre Anania and Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (97) Hank Crone

Save Percentage - (0.924) David Tendeck

Goals against average (2.85) David Tendeck

Goalie Wins - (12) Marco Costantini (12-6-3)

Americans Notables:

- Danny Katic had his first four-point game of the season (1 goal and 3 assists).

- Danny Katic and Brayden Watts are tied for fifth in the league in goals with 15 each.

- Sam Sedley leads the ECHL with 17 power play assists.

- Colby McAuley has a six-game point streak (6 goals and 2 assists).

- Colby McAuley has scored a goal or more in five straight games.

- Brayden Watts has a four-game point streak.

- Kevin Gursoy scored his first pro goal on Sunday in Wichita.

- Brayden Watts is third in the ECHL in scoring with 35 points.

- Sam Sedley has a four-game point streak.

- Colton Hargrove has 10 points in his last five games (3 goals and 7 assists)

- The Americans are on a five-game winning streak.

- Sam Sedley is third in the ECHL with 25 assists.

- Sam Sedley is tied for the league lead with 17 Power Play Points.

- Danny Katic is fourth overall in the ECHL Shooting Percentage at 26.3 %.

- Marco Costantini leads all ECHL Goalies in Minutes Played with 1201.

- Allen is 2-0 this season in games that end in a Shootout.

