Americans Weekly: Americans Sweep Four-Game Series with Wichita
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), swept a four-game series against the Wichita Thunder last week. The Americans travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend for a pair of games Friday and Saturday against the Tulsa Oilers.
Last Week's Record: 4-0
Overall record: 19-12-3-0
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, January 7th
Wichita 4 at Allen 6 Final
Friday, January 9th
Wichita 0 at Allen 4 Fina l
Saturday, January 10th
Allen 5 at Wichita 4 Final SO
Sunday, January 11th
Allen 7 at Wichita 6 Final
-- This Week --
Friday, January 16th, at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, January 17th, at Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Sunday, January 18th, ECHL All-Star FanFest
Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Location: CUTX Event Center
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (15) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts
Assists - (25) Sam Sedley
Points - (30) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (5) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove
Power Play Assists - (17) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley
Insurance Goals - (4) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+13) Andre Anania and Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (97) Hank Crone
Save Percentage - (0.924) David Tendeck
Goals against average (2.85) David Tendeck
Goalie Wins - (12) Marco Costantini (12-6-3)
Americans Notables:
- Danny Katic had his first four-point game of the season (1 goal and 3 assists).
- Danny Katic and Brayden Watts are tied for fifth in the league in goals with 15 each.
- Sam Sedley leads the ECHL with 17 power play assists.
- Colby McAuley has a six-game point streak (6 goals and 2 assists).
- Colby McAuley has scored a goal or more in five straight games.
- Brayden Watts has a four-game point streak.
- Kevin Gursoy scored his first pro goal on Sunday in Wichita.
- Brayden Watts is third in the ECHL in scoring with 35 points.
- Sam Sedley has a four-game point streak.
- Colton Hargrove has 10 points in his last five games (3 goals and 7 assists)
- The Americans are on a five-game winning streak.
- Sam Sedley is third in the ECHL with 25 assists.
- Sam Sedley is tied for the league lead with 17 Power Play Points.
- Danny Katic is fourth overall in the ECHL Shooting Percentage at 26.3 %.
- Marco Costantini leads all ECHL Goalies in Minutes Played with 1201.
- Allen is 2-0 this season in games that end in a Shootout.
