Mastrodonato Returns, Swamp Rabbits Acquire Murphy from Greensboro
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the following Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:
Forward Keaton Mastrodonato returns on assignment from the AHL's Ontario Reign
Forward Wade Murphy has been acquired in a trade with the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for future considerations
Mastrodonato comes back after a quick stint in Ontario, his second of the season, and saw his first action with the team's affiliate. The 6'1", 205-pound forward factored in the team's 5-4 shootout win over the Henderson Silver Knights on January 9th, earning his first career AHL assist. He returns to the Swamp Rabbits as the team's co-leading scorer, sharing the moniker with Cam Hausinger at 18 points (8g-10ast) in 26 games. Mastrodonato started the New Year off with fireworks, earning the 20th "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" in Swamp Rabbits/Road Warriors history against Atlanta on January 2nd.
Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, is credited with 162 professional games between the AHL with the Reign, Colorado Eagles, and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 55 goals, 59 assists, and 114 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.
Murphy heads to the Swamp Rabbits after beginning the season, his 10th as a professional, with the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles. The 6'0", 195-pound forward registered nine points (4g-5ast) in 24 contests and played in his 400th professional game on November 15th against Tahoe. He returns to Greenville having played in the latter half of the 2017-18 season, earning a dozen points (3g-9ast) in 35 games.
From Victoria, British Columbia, Murphy, 32, is the third classified veteran on the Swamp Rabbits roster, credited with 280 contests in the ECHL with the Gargoyles, Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, Maine Mariners, Kalamazoo Wings, Worcester Railers, and Manchester Monarchs, racking up 78 goals, 115 assists, and 193 points. As a member of the Steelheads, he helped lead the team to the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals, where he led all Kelly Cup Playoff skaters with a dozen goals and 20 points. Murphy also played three different stints in Europe between Norway, Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia, capturing the 2022 Slovenian championship while upping his career totals to 120 goals, 178 assists, and 298 points in 411 games. Before turning professional, Murphy split two seasons each at Arizona State and North Dakota in the NCAA ranks, and played parts of four seasons in the BCHL, leading the Penticton Vees to a sweep of the 2012 BCHL, Doyle Cup, and RBC Cup championships. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#185).
The Swamp Rabbits now briefly take to the road again, playing against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a morning game. Puck drop on Tuesday, January 13th, is slated for 10:30am EST at Enmarket Arena.
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2026
- Gargoyles Trade Forward Wade Murphy to Greenville - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mastrodonato Returns, Swamp Rabbits Acquire Murphy from Greensboro - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Weekly: Americans Sweep Four-Game Series with Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Present Margaritaville Jersey Auction Presented by Kona Big Wave - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 12, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Two Points Back of Division Lead - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Connor Murphy Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Training Staff Named for the ECHL All Star Classic - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Canucks (NHL) Recall Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Rush Athletic Trainer Justin Ullom Headed to All-Star Game - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Weekend, Rainbow Ice Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Reading Jr. Royals Combine for 6-1 Combined Record, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Improve Undefeated Seasons - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 12 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 12: January 12, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Mastrodonato Returns, Swamp Rabbits Acquire Murphy from Greensboro
- Stingrays Edge out Swamp Rabbits in Close Matchup
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend
- TrueTimber Named "Official Camo" Sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits
- Initial Driver Lineup Announced for 4th Annual "NASCAR Night"