Mastrodonato Returns, Swamp Rabbits Acquire Murphy from Greensboro

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the following Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

Forward Keaton Mastrodonato returns on assignment from the AHL's Ontario Reign

Forward Wade Murphy has been acquired in a trade with the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for future considerations

Mastrodonato comes back after a quick stint in Ontario, his second of the season, and saw his first action with the team's affiliate. The 6'1", 205-pound forward factored in the team's 5-4 shootout win over the Henderson Silver Knights on January 9th, earning his first career AHL assist. He returns to the Swamp Rabbits as the team's co-leading scorer, sharing the moniker with Cam Hausinger at 18 points (8g-10ast) in 26 games. Mastrodonato started the New Year off with fireworks, earning the 20th "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" in Swamp Rabbits/Road Warriors history against Atlanta on January 2nd.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, is credited with 162 professional games between the AHL with the Reign, Colorado Eagles, and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 55 goals, 59 assists, and 114 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

Murphy heads to the Swamp Rabbits after beginning the season, his 10th as a professional, with the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles. The 6'0", 195-pound forward registered nine points (4g-5ast) in 24 contests and played in his 400th professional game on November 15th against Tahoe. He returns to Greenville having played in the latter half of the 2017-18 season, earning a dozen points (3g-9ast) in 35 games.

From Victoria, British Columbia, Murphy, 32, is the third classified veteran on the Swamp Rabbits roster, credited with 280 contests in the ECHL with the Gargoyles, Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, Maine Mariners, Kalamazoo Wings, Worcester Railers, and Manchester Monarchs, racking up 78 goals, 115 assists, and 193 points. As a member of the Steelheads, he helped lead the team to the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals, where he led all Kelly Cup Playoff skaters with a dozen goals and 20 points. Murphy also played three different stints in Europe between Norway, Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia, capturing the 2022 Slovenian championship while upping his career totals to 120 goals, 178 assists, and 298 points in 411 games. Before turning professional, Murphy split two seasons each at Arizona State and North Dakota in the NCAA ranks, and played parts of four seasons in the BCHL, leading the Penticton Vees to a sweep of the 2012 BCHL, Doyle Cup, and RBC Cup championships. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#185).

The Swamp Rabbits now briefly take to the road again, playing against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a morning game. Puck drop on Tuesday, January 13th, is slated for 10:30am EST at Enmarket Arena.







