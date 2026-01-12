Rush Athletic Trainer Justin Ullom Headed to All-Star Game
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that Head Athletic Trainer Justin Ullom has been named the Athletic Trainer for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
Ullom, a native of Wildwood, Mo., is in his fourth season with the Rush. He joined the team in September 2022 with prior experience at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels. Ullom was previously an assistant athletic trainer at Lindenwood University and at Holmes Community College, the head athletic trainer at Regis Groff Fusion Athletics, a charter high school in Denver, and also spent time as an intern trainer for the Denver Broncos.
The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen, CDC will take place on Monday, January 19th at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, home of the Allen Americans. Arsenii Sergeev is the Rush's player representative.
The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Friday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
