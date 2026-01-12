Gargoyles Trade Forward Wade Murphy to Greenville

Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has traded veteran forward Wade Murphy to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations.

Murphy has accumulated nine points in 24 games played for the Gargoyles this season. He scored four goals and picked up five assists helping the Gargoyles inaugural campaign. The veteran joined the team after three seasons with the Idaho Steelheads and time playing in Slovakia.

The team closes out an eight-game road trip in Reading, PA Friday, January 16, Saturday, January 17, and Monday, January 19. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25.







