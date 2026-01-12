Gargoyles Trade Forward Wade Murphy to Greenville
Published on January 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has traded veteran forward Wade Murphy to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations.
Murphy has accumulated nine points in 24 games played for the Gargoyles this season. He scored four goals and picked up five assists helping the Gargoyles inaugural campaign. The veteran joined the team after three seasons with the Idaho Steelheads and time playing in Slovakia.
The team closes out an eight-game road trip in Reading, PA Friday, January 16, Saturday, January 17, and Monday, January 19. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2026
- Gargoyles Trade Forward Wade Murphy to Greenville - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Mastrodonato Returns, Swamp Rabbits Acquire Murphy from Greensboro - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Weekly: Americans Sweep Four-Game Series with Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Present Margaritaville Jersey Auction Presented by Kona Big Wave - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 12, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Two Points Back of Division Lead - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Connor Murphy Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Training Staff Named for the ECHL All Star Classic - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Canucks (NHL) Recall Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo, Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Rush Athletic Trainer Justin Ullom Headed to All-Star Game - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sweeps Weekend, Rainbow Ice Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Reading Jr. Royals Combine for 6-1 Combined Record, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Teams Improve Undefeated Seasons - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 12 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 12: January 12, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.