Komets Two Points Back of Division Lead

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained four points last week with wins versus Cincinnati and at Toledo to remain in second place in the Central Division, with a mark of 18-8-6-0, just two points back of the first-place Walleye. The Komets will host Indy on Wednesday before entertaining the Bloomington Bison on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 1/9 vs CIN 7-4 W

Sat.1/10 at TOL 3-2 W

Sun.1/11 vs TOL 3-1 L

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets returned to the Coliseum to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.

In the first period, Anthony Petruzzelli netted the only goal, scoring at 9:13, with assists going to Brady Stonehouse and defenseman Reece Harsch.

Newly acquired forward, Lynden McCallum, scored the fastest goal of the season as he lit the lamp just 11 seconds into the second period. The Komets added to their lead with a power play goal from Kirill Tyutyayev, with assists going to McCallum and Matt Miller at 10:19. The Cyclones got on the board with a deflected shot sneaking past Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 14:42 to make it a 3-1 game after 40 minutes.

In a wild third period, Tyutyayev scored just forty-one second into the stanza for his second tally of the night, with assists from Dru Krebs and Matt Brown. At 5:57, Brown scored his seventh of the season unassisted to make it a 5-1 game. Halfway through the period, the Cyclones found new life with scores at 9:22 and 10:44 to cut the lead to two. Matt Berry tucked in his first goal as a Komet past goaltender Tommy Scarfone on a power-play at 15:24 to make it a 6-3 game. However, the Cyclones did not go away, as Zack Trott scored for the second time at 16:44. After the score, Cincinnati pulled Scarfone for the extra skater that resulted in Austin Magera scoring into the empty net to make the final score 7-4. Matt Brown finished with four points (1g, 3a), as Nathan Day made 18 saves for the win. The Komets outshot Cincinnati 41-22.

The Komets traveled to Toledo on Saturday with a chance to grab a share of first place in the Central Division.

After a scoreless first period, the stalemate was broken when Austin Magera beat Toledo netminder Nolan LaLonde at 2:58, with a lone assist going to Jalen Smereck. Toledo knotted the game as Will Hillman lifted a shot over the shoulder of Sam Jonsson to tie the match at 8:33. The teams traded scores in the second half of the frame. Anthony Petruzzelli scored at 15:42, only to be followed by a Sam Craggs goal at 17:37 to tie the game after two periods.

The two rivals continued to battle in the third period with Alex Aleardi scoring at 16:42 to put the Komets back on top. With no lead safe at the Huntington Center, the Walleye pressed with an exposed net, but the Komets hung on for the 3-2 win. Jonsson took home the victory, making 20 saves.

The return match between the Komets and Walleye took place at the Coliseum on Sunday, with first place in the Central Division at stake.

Despite dictating most of the play in the first period, the Komets fell down 2-0, as Brandon Hawkins scored on a power play at 11:43, followed by a Denis Smirnov even-strength goal at 15:49. Towards the end of the period, Nico Blachman was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding, leading to his dismissal from the game at 17:02.

In the second period, the Komets killed the remainder of the five-minute penalty. With the game still 2-0, Austin Magera found the back of the net, beating Toledo goaltender Matt Jurusik at 3:18, with an assist from Matt Berry and Lynden McCallum to cut the lead to one.

The Toledo defense tightened in the third period, holding the Komets off the board, as Hawkins ended the match with an empty net goal at 19:57 to make the final score 3-1. Nathan Day took the loss, making 22 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 27 - Smereck

Goals: 12 - Stefan, Aleardi, Magera

Assists: 22 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 5 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Stefan, Murray

Shots: 109 - Smereck

PIM: 38 - Aleardi

Plus/Minus: +13 - Krebs

Home Points: 14 - Brown

Home Goals: 6 - Aleardi, Magera

Home Assists: 11 - Brown

Road Points: 19 - Tyutyayev, Smereck

Road Goals: 9 - Stefan

Road Assists: 16 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 19

Wins: Nathan Day, 10

Saves: Nathan Day, 412

Goals against: 28 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .897 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Matt Brown had the Komets first four-point game (1a, 3a) this season in Friday's win versus Cincinnati. Lynden McCallum scored just 11 seconds into the second period on Saturday, marking the Komets fastest goal to start a period this season, and it was McCallum's first goal as a Komet since April 9, 2022. The seven goals scored on Friday were the most scored by the Komets in a game this season. Sam Jonsson's win at Toledo on Saturday was his first victory since November 8 at Florida. The Komets have killed off 16 straight penalties on the road. Three times this season the Komets have held an opponent to three shots in a period.

Upcoming Promotions

Wednesday, January 14 - Marathon Rewards Wednesdays: Download the Marathon Rewards App and show it at the Coliseum Ticket Office for a special exclusive buy-one-get-one offer on tickets to any 2025-26 Komets Regular Season Wednesday Night Home Game!

Friday, January 16 - Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket!

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one-free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Saturday, January 17 - Fifth Annual MLK Night: Komets will be wearing special MLK Jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Healthier Moms and Babies.

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Komets on the ice:

Monday, Jan 12...Team day off

Tuesday, Jan 13.... Team workout TBA

Wednesday, Jan 14... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Home game versus Indy 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 15.... Practice at Ice House 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Jan 16 .... Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Bloomington 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 17...Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Road game versus Bloomington 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 18...Team day off

Monday, Jan 19...Team workout TBA

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







