Samuel Jonnson Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Samuel Jonsson of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Jonsson posted shutouts in both of his appearances at Iowa last week.
The 21-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a 4-0 win on Wednesday and turned aside all 15 shots in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Edmonton, Jonsson leads the ECHL with two shutouts this season to go along with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.
Last season, he was named HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year after leading the league with six shutouts and posting a league-best 1.88 goals-against average while going 17-6-0 in 24 outings with Bofors IK.
Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
