Cole Fraser Acquired by the Cyclones Via Trade with Worcester

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cole Fraser from the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.

The 25-year-old defenseman was a fifth round selection (131st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Fraser rejoins the Cyclones after having spent a majority of the 2023-24 season with Cincinnati. In his prior stint with the Cyclones, the Ottawa, Ont. native recorded three goals, 10 assists (13 points) in 47 games played. In addition, Fraser led Cincinnati in penalty minutes that season with 130.

So far this season, Fraser has appeared in six games with the Worcester Railers. Upon signing with the Railers, Fraser had come off 35 games played with the Allen Americans in 2024-25. In his sixth professional season, Fraser recorded two goals and two assists with the Americans.

