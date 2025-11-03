Forward Sullivan Mack Loaned to Bison

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the team has loaned forward Sullivan Mack to the Bloomington Bison.

Mack, 25, signed a one-year AHL contract with Hartford for the 2025-26 season on April 2, 2025 and made his professional debut on April 6 when the Wolf Pack visited the Hershey Bears.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Anchorage, Alaska native played four seasons of NCAA Division-I hockey at Cornell University and totaled 53 points (23g, 30a) in 106 games with 33 penalty minutes and a +22 rating.

Mack was on back-to-back ECAC-winning teams and earned a spot on the 2024-25 NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team.

