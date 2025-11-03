Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley; Boulton Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading. Additionally, forward Sawyer Boulton has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Guryev, 22, skated in two games for Reading where he did not record a point. The Moskva, Russia native opened the campaign with Lehigh Valley, totaling two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in four games.

A fifth round, 135th overall selection of San Jose in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Guryev has logged 11 points (4g-7a) and 113 penalty minutes across 91 professional career games. Across 56 ECHL career games with the Wichita Thunder, Guryev recorded seven points (2g-5a) and 30 penalty minutes. As a rookie in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, he recorded four points (2g-2a) and 81 penalty minutes in 31 games.

The 6'4", 209-pound, left shot blue-liner was acquired by Philadelphia from San Jose as part of the October 5th trade that sent Guryev and forward Carl Grundstrom to Philadelphia in exchange for Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round draft selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Boulton, 21, recorded one point (1g) and 17 penalty minutes in three games for the Royals since his loan to Reading on Oct. 28th. Additionally, he registered a fighting major for five penalty minutes in one game with Lehigh Valley to open the 2025-26 season, his second pro season. As a rookie, the Huntington, New York native totaled two points (2g) and 102 penalty minutes between Lehigh Valley where he was 1-0-1 with 51 penalty minutes in 18 games, and Reading where he was 1-0-1 with 51 penalty minutes in 13 games.

The 6'0", 209-pound, right-shot forward attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 & 2025 Development Camp, Training Camp and Rookie Series at PPL Center in each of the last two Septembers. Additionally, Boulton skated in one of Lehigh Valley's three preseason games each of the last two seasons. He did so this year at Hershey on October 1st on a line with Reading forwards Nolan Burke and Jeremy Michel.

Prior to signing a two-year AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 3, 2024, Boulton played 40 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 16 OHL playoff games for London en route to lifting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions and earning a spot in the Memorial Cup. Prior to signing with London in October, 2023, Boulton opened the season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Rochester Jr. Americans where he registered five points (3g-2a) in 10 games.

Sawyer is the son of 654-game NHLer Eric Boulton (2000-2016) and older brother of his former London Knights teammate Ryder Boulton.

