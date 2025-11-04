Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have dropped four straight after losses to South Carolina Wednesday and Greenville Friday. The Bears return home for the ninth annual School Day Game Tuesday morning, before heading back to South Carolina for road games against Greenville and South Carolina this weekend.

This Week's Games:

Tuesday, November 4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30am - School Day Game - Thunderstick Giveaway

Saturday, November 8 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm

Sunday, November 9 at South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05pm

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Wear your Solar Bears swag to Acai Republic (Altamonte Springs and Ocoee locations) on home or road game days and receive 50% off your order. (In-Store orders only)

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

TOM'S WATCH BAR IS THE HOME OF SOLAR BEARS AWAY GAME WATCH PARTIES!

Upcoming Watch Parties:

@ Jacksonville Icemen, 11.22.2025

@ Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 12.5.2025

@ Florida Everblades, 12.12.2025

@ Savannah Ghost Pirates, 1.8.2025

@ Maine Mariners, 2.7.26

@ Florida Everblades, 3.7.26

@ Atlanta Gladiators, 4.10.2026

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION FOR KFC TEACHER OF THE YEAR!

Get November Tickets Here!

AT A GLANCE:

2025 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-5-0-0 (.167)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 7 points

MOST GOALS: Milo Roelens - 4 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 4 assists

PIM LEADER: Jarid Lukosevicius - 18 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Dyllan Gill- +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, October 29 at South Carolina (2-4 L)

The Solar Bears opened the scoring in the second period on a goal from Spencer Kersten, but the Stingrays would answer with the next three. Milo Roelens brought the Solar Bears back to within a goal, but Simon Pinard scored on a breakaway late in the game to give the Stingrays a 4-2 win.

Friday, October 31 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-3 L)

Trailing by one goal, the Solar Bears Alex Tonge tied the game on a power play goal in the first period, but Greenville answered with a power play goal of their own to regain the lead. After immense pressure from the Bears in the third, it was Greenville that extended their lead on a second goal of the game from Carter Savoie. Milo Roelens tallied his fourth goal of the game to get within a goal, but could not tie with the net empty and extra attacker on.

BITES:

Spencer Kersten is on a five-game point streak (3g-4a-7pts).

Tyler Bird has 199 career ECHL points.

Aaron Luchuk has 297 career ECHL points.

Milo Roelens has a goal in three straight games.

Alex Tonge and Reece Newkirk have points in four of their last five games.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 10 GP, 1g-4a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 9 GP, 3-3-3, .891

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 10 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .935







ECHL Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.