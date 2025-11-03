Komets on Three Game Winning Streak

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets enter the week on a three-game winning streak after sweeping Iowa. The club heads to Florida next week to take on the Everblades on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with a record of 5-1-0 and three shutout wins. Tickets for the November 21, home opening game versus Bloomington are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 10/29 @ IW 4-0 W

Fri. 10/31 @ IW 5-3 W

Sat. 11/1 @ IW 2-0 W

About last week -

The Komets started a three-game series in Iowa on Wednesday with a shutout win.

In the first period, Komet rookie Josh Groll netted the only goal of the frame, scoring his first of the season at 17:40, with assists credited to Jalen Smereck and Jayden Grubbe. Groll struck again with the lone goal in the second period, scoring at 13:14 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

In the third period, rookie goaltender Samuel Jonsson kept the Heartlanders off the scoreboard, as James Stefan and Matt Murphy added empty net goals to make the final score 4-0. Jonsson finished with 29 saves for his second win and first shutout of the season, while Josh Groll finished with three points.

In the second game of a three-game set in Iowa, the Komets took another game from the Heartlanders.

The first period started with the Komets surrendering a goal at 9:02 to Iowa's Jack O'Brien, who beat Komet goaltender Nathan Day to put the Heartlanders up 1-0. Alex Aleardi answered with his second goal of the season to knot the score at 13:36. After a scrum in front of the Iowa net at 14:00, Iowa's goaltender William Rousseau was punished with a five-minute major for spearing Komet forward Austin Magera and was expelled from the game. Back-up goaltender Riley Mercer was pushed into service and promptly gave up a goal to Josh Groll to give the Komets a 2-1 lead after one period.

Brady Stonehouse started the scoring in the second frame with a strike at 1:03, with assists going to Dru Krebs and Tyler Inamoto. With Anthony Petruzzelli in the penalty box for slashing, Matt Miller was awarded a penalty shot, but was held off the scoreboard by Mercer; however, the Komets continued to add to their lead with another power-play goal from James Stefan, assisted by Aleardi and Groll. The Heartlanders nabbed a late goal at 19:22 to make it 4-2.

In the final period, the Heartlanders struck quickly, just 34 seconds in, to make it a one-goal contest, as the game soon turned into a defensive battle with both teams having power-play opportunities the game was decided as Stonehouse stole the puck from the Heartlanders at center ice and netted his second goal of the match at 15:37 to make the final score 5-3.

In the finale of the three-game series at Iowa, the Komets blanked the Heartlanders 2-0. James Stefan scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season at 11:21, with an assist from Josh Groll for the only score of the first period.

In the second frame, Trevor Janicke made it a 2-0 contest with a tally at 2:37. The Komets were unable to add to their lead during a five-on-three power play, but the defense held the lead, limiting Iowa to three shots in the period.

In the third period, goaltender Samuel Jonsson finished the Heartlanders, making five saves and posting his second straight shutout.

Komet streaks-

Points: 3gm - Groll (3g, 3a), Stefan (3g, 1a), 2gm - Harsch (2a), Janicke (1g, 1a)

Goals: 3gm - Stefan (3g)

Assists: 3gm - Groll (3a). 2gm - Harsch (2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 6 - Groll

Goals: 4 - Stefan

Assists: 4 - Grubbe

Power Play Goals: 1 - Murray, Tyutyayev, Stefan, Groll

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 2 - Stefan

Shots: 25 - Stefan

PIM: 7 - Deakin-Poot, Grubbe

Plus/Minus: +8 - Krebs

Road Points: 6 - Groll

Road Goals: 4 - Stefan

Road Assists: 4 - Grubbe

Goaltenders

Appearances: 3, Nathan Day, Samuel Jonsson

Wins: 3, Samuel Jonsson

Saves: 69, Samuel Jonsson

Goals against: 5 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .932 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 2 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Anthony Petruzzelli needs four more games played to reach 400 as a Komet. Komet goaltenders have three shutouts through six games. The team record for shutouts in a season is eight, set in 03-'04, 04-'05, 07-'08, 16-'17. In 32 regular-season games against the Heartlanders, the Komets have recorded five shutouts. Rookie goaltender Samuel Jonsson's shutout streak sits at 121:03. Rookie Josh Groll has six points (3g, 3a) in five games this season. The team has killed off eight straight power plays.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, November 21 - Opening Night! Be the first through the doors and score your magnet schedule for the 2025-26 season as the Komets take on Bloomington at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 -- Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the first time this season! The first 6,000 fan through the doors will receive Orange Light-Up Neon Wands to create an atmosphere you will not want to miss, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Sunday, November 23 -- Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their blackout jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







