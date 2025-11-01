Komets Win Again at Iowa

Published on October 31, 2025

In the second game of a three-game set in Iowa, the Komets took another game away from the Heartlanders.

The first period started with the Komets surrendering a goal at 9:02 to Iowa's Jack O'Brien, who beat Komet goaltender Nathan Day to put the Heartlanders up 1-0. Alex Aleardi answered with his second goal of the season to knot the score at 13:36. After a scrum in front of the Iowa net at 14:00, Iowa's goaltender William Rousseau was punished with a five-minute major for spearing Komet forward Austin Magera and was expelled from the game. Back-up goaltender Riley Mercer was pushed into service and promptly gave up a goal to Josh Groll to give the Komets a 2-1 lead after one period.

Brady Stonehouse started the scoring in the second frame with a strike at 1:03, with assists going to Dru Krebs and Tyler Inamoto. With Anthony Petruzzelli in the penalty box for slashing, Matt Miller was awarded a penalty shot but was held off the scoreboard by Mercer; however, the Komets continued to add to their lead with another power-play goal from James Stefan, assisted by Aleardi and Groll. The Heartlanders nabbed a late goal at 19:22 to make it 4-2.

In the final period, the Heartlanders struck quickly, just 34 seconds in, to make it a one-goal contest, as the game soon turned into a defensive battle with both teams having power-play opportunities the game was decided as Stonehouse stole the puck from the Heartlanders at center ice and netted his second goal of the match at 15:37 to make the final score 5-3.







