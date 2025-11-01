Steelheads Fall, 5-2, to Knight Monsters in Halloween Battle
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
The Idaho Steelheads (4-3-0-0) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (4-3-0-0) by a score of 5-2 inside Idaho Central Arena on Friday night. The teams finish off their three-game week with a battle Saturday night in Boise with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MT.
Tahoe opened the scoring when Kevin Wall struck through the back door at 9:54 of the first after pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net. Later in the frame Charlie Dodero knotted the contest up 1-1 at the 17:05 mark with a right-point blast on a delayed penalty against the Knight Monsters.
In the middle stanza, Nick Portz gave Idaho the lead at 2:17 after receiving a pass from Connor Punnett in between the circles. The Idaho lead would be short lived as Kevin Wall tied the game at the 3:46 mark by jamming the puck into the net from the crease. Toward the middle of the period the Knight Monsters regained the lead with a power play tally from Jake McGrew at 9:49 on a give-and-go play with Casey Bailey.
In the third period, Bailey got a goal of his own at 2:56 to extend Tahoe's lead after receiving a pass from Sloan Stanick below the goal line. Tahoe would hold steady for the remainder of the period, and the Knight Monsters netted an empty net goal with under a minute to go in regulation to secure a 5-2 win.
Nolan Maier made 36 saves for Idaho in the loss, while Zane McIntyre made 29 saves for Tahoe in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
Kevin Wall (2-1-3, +3, 3 shots)
Casey Bailey (1-1-2, +3, 2 shots)
Jake McGrew (1-0-1, 0, 4 shots, GWG)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
