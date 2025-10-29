Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) prepare for another three-game week, as they play host to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Idaho Central Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. Tahoe | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Oct. 31 vs. Tahoe | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Tahoe | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 24

Idaho 0 - Utah 5

The Grizzlies struck early with Tyler Gratton scoring at 2:42 just seconds after a Utah power play expired. Utah would extend their lead later in the period when Reed Lebster beat Nolan Maier from the left-wing circle at 18:48. The Grizzlies found two more goals in the middle frame, with Jack Ricketts striking at 5:13 and Lebster potting a shorthanded goal at 11:20. In the third Lebster would complete the hat trick for the final goal of the game with just 16 seconds remaining to secure the 5-0 Utah win.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Idaho 4 - Utah 2

For the first time all season the Steelheads grabbed the first goal of a game, as Liam Malmquist struck at 4:43 of the first period. Shortly after, Nick Portz, who had a goal disallowed earlier in the game, officially registered his first ECHL goal at 7:30. Utah answered back quickly with a goal from John Gelatt to round out the opening frame. The next goal wouldn't come until 16:28 of the second period, when Reed Lebster notched a power play goal to bring Utah back within one. Late in the game, however, and with Utah's net empty, Charlie Dodero won a race as he skated out of the penalty box and sealed the 4-2 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (3-2-0-0, 6 pts, 0.600%)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (3-1-0-0, 6 pts, 0.750%)

3. Idaho Steelheads (3-2-0-0, 6 pts, 0.600%)

4. Utah Grizzlies (2-2-1-0, 5 pts, 0.500%)

5. Rapid City Rush (2-2-0-0, 4 pts, 0.500%)

6. Wichita Thunder (1-0-1-1, 4 pts, 0.667%)

7. Tulsa Oilers (1-3-0-0, 2 pts, 0.250%)

8. Allen Americans (1-2-0-0, 2 pts, 0.333%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

- #5 Tommy Bergsland leads the Steelheads with six points (1G, 5A) and is a +5 this season.

- #14 Connor Punnett is also a +5 and shares the team lead in plus/minus with Bergsland.

- #9 Brendan Hoffman has a point-per-game pace through five games and leads the ECHL with two game-winning goals.

- #33 Nolan Maier leads the ECHL with three wins in net and 240 minutes played.

- #20 Nick Portz logged his first ECHL goal on Saturday against Utah.

TEAM NOTES

RETURNING THE FAVOR

After the Steelheads dropped their home opener 5-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Idaho defeated Utah 4-2 in the Grizzlies' home opener on Saturday. Idaho scored the first goal of a game for the first time this season and raced out to a two-goal lead on Nick Portz' first ECHL goal. Brendan Hoffman and Charlie Dodero would provide the offense the rest of the way as Nolan Maier grabbed his ECHL-leading third win with 21 saves.

BEST OF THE BUNCH

After five games, rookie defenseman Tommy Bergsland leads all ECHL rookies with six points (1G, 5A). He entered the weekend against Utah with five and added an assist in Saturday's win. He also sits first among rookies for assists and ranks in the top five in shots and plus-minus.

SHEEN'S MILESTONE WATCH

With Saturday's win, Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen passed Derek Laxdal for the most ECHL wins in franchise history with 218. Sheen needs to coach seven more games to have the most games coached in franchise history. He also needs just 11 wins to take the all-time wins record for the franchise (ECHL + WCHL era).

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mitch Wahl, Brendan Hoffman, Liam Malmquist (3)

Assists: Tommy Bergsland (5) - 2nd among ECHL defensemen, 1st among ECHL rookies

Points: Tommy Bergsland (6) - 1st among ECHL rookies, second among ECHL defensemen

Plus/Minus: Tommy Bergsland, Connor Punnett (+5) Tied 2nd among ECHL defensemen

PIMs: Ty Pelton-Byce (15)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffman, Robbie Holmes, Ty Pelton-Byce (1)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman (2) - 1st ECHL

Shots: Mitch Wahl, Francesco Arcuri (22) - Tied third ECHL

Wins: Nolan Maier (3) - First ECHL

GAA: Nolan Maier (4.00)

SV%: Nolan Maier (.858)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







