Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) prepare for their home opener Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies after taking two of three games over the Tahoe Knight Monsters to kick off the 2025-26 campaign.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Oct. 25 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 17

Idaho 3 - Tahoe 6

Tahoe opened up a three-goal lead after the first period on goals from Cody Laskosky, Luke Adam, and Devon Paliani. Tommy Bergsland notched his first ECHL goal just 39 seconds into the middle frame to get Idaho on the board, and the Steelheads quickly got within one goal as Mitch Wahl struck at 7:07. Tahoe answered with two goals themselves soon after, with Adam scoring again at 11:30 on the power play and Brennan Kapcheck restoring the three-goal lead at 16:13. While Wahl potted his second goal of the game in the third period, the Knight Monsters held on for a 6-3 win after a late empty net goal by Trent Swick.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Idaho 6 - Tahoe 4

The Knight Monsters opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the contest on a goal from Casey Bailey. After no scoring for the remainder of the period, Bailey struck again early in the second, just 19 seconds in, to give Tahoe a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads found their legs in short order, as Liam Malmquist and Francesco Arcuri scored four minutes apart to tie the game before the midway point. The teams would go on to combine for six goals in the third. Bailey kicked things off by completing his hat trick at 2:27 of the frame. Ty Pelton-Byce evened things again with a power play goal at 7:46 but was quickly answered by a breakaway goal off the stick of Jake McGrew. Finally in the latter stages the Steelheads broke through, as Mitch Wahl, Francesco Arcuri, and Ayrton Martino each scored to put the Steelheads in front and finish off a 6-4 win.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Idaho 6 - Tahoe 5

After a slow start the teams picked things up in a hurry near the end of the first period, combining for four goals in a span of 3:54. Tahoe netted the first two with Sloan Stanick and Casey Bailey, but the Steelheads answered with two goals in 26 seconds from Ayrton Martino and Liam Malmquist to even the score after one period. The Knight Monsters raced out to a 5-2 lead after scoring three times in 58 seconds at the beginning of the frame, with Sam Mayer, Kevin Wall, and Trent Swick each finding the back of the net. Steelheads captain Nick Canade got one back for Idaho at 19:16 of the second, setting up the comeback that followed. Robbie Holmes struck on the power play at 5:36 to bring Idaho within one. Then the baton was passed to Brendan Hoffman, who scored two goals in 4:28 to give the Steelheads 6-5 edge. Idaho would hold on to their advantage and walk out with the win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (2-1-0-0, 4 pts, 0.667%)

2. Utah Grizzlies (1-1-1-0, 3 pts, 0.500%)

3. Rapid City Rush (1-1-0-0, 2 pts, 0.500%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (1-2-0-0, 2 pts, 0.333%)

5. Tulsa Oilers (1-1-0-0, 2 pts, 0.500%)

6. Kansas City Mavericks (1-1-0-0, 2 pts, 0.500%)

7. Allen Americans (1-0-0-0, 2 pts, 1.000%)

8. Wichita Thunder (0-0-0-1, 1 pt, 0.500%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

- #5 Tommy Bergsland scored his first ECHL goal on Friday at Tahoe and led the Steelheads with five points (1G, 4A) in the three games. He is tied for the ECHL lead in plus/minus at +5.

- #7 Mitch Wahl was the goal scoring leader for Idaho in the opening series, netting three goals in three games against the Knight Monsters.

- #9 Brendan Hoffman logged two multi-point games over the weekend, grabbing two assists on Saturday before scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals on Sunday.

- #11 Ayrton Martino scored his first ECHL goal on Saturday and registered four points (2G, 2A) over the weekend. He was reassigned to the Texas Stars on Tuesday.

- #25 Liam Malmquist scored his first ECHL goal on Saturday and logged three points (2G, 1A) in the opening series.

- #32 Robbie Holmes scored his first ECHL goal on Sunday.

- #55 Chris Dodero notched two assists in the season-opener on Friday.

- #6 Jeff Baum, #20 Nick Portz, #21 Mason Nevers, and #77 Aidan Hreschuk all notched their first ECHL points over the weekend.

TEAM NOTES

COMEBACK KIDS

The Steelheads grabbed two comeback victories over the weekend against Tahoe, erasing a two-goal deficit on Saturday and overcoming a three-goal deficit on Sunday to win. Over the course of the series Idaho outscored Tahoe 8-3 in the third period.

BERGSLAND'S BIG WEEKEND

Defenseman Tommy Bergsland scored his first ECHL goal on Friday and proceeded to register four assists over the weekend for a total of five points. He leads ECHL rookies and ECHL defensemen in points and is tied for first in the league with a plus/minus of rating of +5.

SHEEN'S MILESTONE WATCH

With Sunday's win, Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen tied Derek Laxdal for the most ECHL wins in franchise history at 217. Sheen needs just one win to take sole possession of first place and needs to coach 10 more games to have the most games coached in franchise history. He also needs just 12 wins to take the all-time wins record for the franchise (ECHL + WCHL era).

LIKE HE NEVER LEFT

Steelheads forward Mitch Wahl is back for his second stint with the team after playing the 2013-14 season with Idaho. After three games Wahl leads the team with three goals and 19 shots, with his second goal of the weekend marking the 200th of his professional career. His last Steelheads goal prior to this weekend came on March 19, 2014.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mitch Wahl (3) - Tied 2nd ECHL

Assists: Tommy Bergsland (4) - 1st ECHL defensemen, Tied 1st ECHL

Points: Tommy Bergsland (5) - Tied 2nd ECHL, 1st among ECHL rookies + D-men

Plus/Minus: Tommy Bergsland (+5) - Tied first ECHL

PIMs: Four players (2)

PPGs: Three players (1)

GWGs: Francesco Arcuri, Brendan Hoffman (1)

Shots: Mitch Wahl (19) - Tied first ECHL

Wins: Nolan Maier (2) - First ECHL

GAA: Nolan Maier (4.50)

SV%: Nolan Maier (.847)

