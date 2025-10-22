Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, October 24th - Game 3/72

Published on October 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (1-0-1-0, 3 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their seven-game road stretch to open the 2025-26 regular season against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (0-1-1-0, 1 pts) on Friday, October 24th at 7:00 pm at First Horizon Coliseum.

The Royals remaining road-trip contests include one game against the Maine Mariners (Nov. 2), one game against Greensboro (Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1).

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game three of the regular season following a three-point season-opening weekend where they fell in overtime to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 17th, 6-5, at Colisée Vidéotron before blanking the Maine Mariners on Sunday, October 19th, 4-0, at Cross Insurance Arena.

Forward Jordan Frasca (3) scored three goals and four points in his first two games as a Royal debut while goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (1-0-0-0) backstopped a 32-save shutout, the sixth of his pro career, on Sunday at Maine. Petruzzelli earned his third career ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor for the effort.

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Gargoyles:

Greensboro began their regular season with a 0-1-1-0 season-opening weekend against the Jacksonville Icemen where they fell in overtime on Saturday, October 18th, 2-1, before suffering a shutout on Sunday, October 19th, 3-0. Forward David Gagnon scored the lone goal, and the first in the franchise's history to force overtime in the home opener with 1:39 remaining in regulation. Goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev stopped 42 of 47 shots faced (.894 SV%) in the two-game slate.

ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.