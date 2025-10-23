Knight Monsters Goalie Whitehead Recalled to Henderson

Published on October 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goalie Cameron Whitehead has been recalled to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Whitehead was assigned to the Knight Monsters last Monday, prior to Tahoe's opening three-game weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads. In just two starts this season with the Knight Monsters, Whitehead posted a 1-1-0 record with a .890 save percentage and 4.50 goals-against average. Whitehead was in net on opening night as the Knight Monsters defeated the Steelheads 6-3.

Whitehead began his professional career with Henderson last season, appearing in three games and posting a .881 save percentage and 3.55 goals-against average, after finishing the NCAA season with Northeastern University.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.