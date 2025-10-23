Former Railer Colten Ellis Makes NHL Debut

Published on October 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Goaltender Colten Ellis with the Worcester Railers

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that former goaltender Colten Ellis has become the 770th player in ECHL history to make his NHL debut after appearing in an ECHL game with his appearance against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Ellis, 25, played in 34 games for the Railers during the 2021-22 season. In his rookie season with Worcester, the River Denys, NS native had a .905 save-percentage to go with a 3.21 goals against average and a 15-13-5 record. Ellis has made additional stops across the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers and Orlando Solar Bears. Ellis has played in 64 games for the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds across three seasons before being claimed off of waivers by the Buffalo Sabres on October 6th, 2025. He was taken by the St. Louis Blues in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6'1", 185lb goaltender is the fifth Railer player to go on to play in the NHL after appearing in a game for Worcester. He joins Tristan Lennox, who made his NHL debut for the Islanders on April 10th, 2025, Jakub Skarek, who made his NHL debut for the Islanders on February 2nd, 2025, Arnaud Durandeau, who made his NHL debut for the Islanders on February 20th, 2023, and Ken Appleby, who appeared in one game for the Islanders on January 15th, 2024.

