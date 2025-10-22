ECHL Transactions - October 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 22, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greensboro:

Dominic Basse, G

Wichita:

Danny Weight, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jack Matier, D Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Bloomington:

Delete Chongmin Lee, F Loaned to Cleveland 10/21 (AM)

Add Chongmin Lee, F Assigned by Cleveland 10/21 (PM)

Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Noah Kane, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Greensboro:

Add Dominic Basse, G Activated from Reserve

Idaho:

Add Chris Dodero, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Nathan Noel, F Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Michael Suda, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitchell Russell, F Placed on Reserve

Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Logan Nijhoff, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Wichita:

Add Danny Weight, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Jette, D Placed on IR 14 Day







