ECHL Transactions - October 22
Published on October 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 22, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greensboro:
Dominic Basse, G
Wichita:
Danny Weight, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jack Matier, D Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Bloomington:
Delete Chongmin Lee, F Loaned to Cleveland 10/21 (AM)
Add Chongmin Lee, F Assigned by Cleveland 10/21 (PM)
Delete Kohei Sato, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Noah Kane, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Greensboro:
Add Dominic Basse, G Activated from Reserve
Idaho:
Add Chris Dodero, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Nathan Noel, F Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Michael Suda, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitchell Russell, F Placed on Reserve
Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Logan Nijhoff, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Wichita:
Add Danny Weight, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Jette, D Placed on IR 14 Day
