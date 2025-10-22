North Carolina Hockey's ACC D1 Rivalry Takes Center Stage Saturday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - College hockey's fiercest rivalry takes center stage in the Triad as the University of North Carolina and NC State face off in an American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division I showdown on Saturday, October 25 at 2:00 PM at First Horizon Coliseum (formerly Greensboro Coliseum).

In a special promotion, fans who purchase a ticket to the UNC vs. NC State game will receive free admission to the Greensboro Gargoyles' Halloween "Monster Mash" game later that evening at 7:00 PM, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals in ECHL action.

About the Rivalry

The Tar Heels and Icepack are no strangers to big stages. Two years ago, they drew over 26,000 fans to Carter-Finley Stadium for an "Frozen-Finley" in Raleigh, and last season each team drew more than 5,000 for their outdoor games at Truist Field. Their annual "Governors Cup" rivalry game at the Lenovo Center has drawn crowds exceeding 8,000, cementing the matchup as the premier college hockey rivalry in the South that will celebrate its 50th year next season.

This season marks a milestone for both programs as they enter their inaugural campaigns as ACC D1 members in the ACHA, expanding the footprint of Division I collegiate hockey across the Carolinas.

Coaching Spotlight: UNC's Steve Rice

At the helm for North Carolina is Steve Rice, a former NHL standout who played for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers, and Carolina Hurricanes. Rice captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 1991 World Junior Championships and brings eight seasons of NHL experience to the Tar Heels bench. Rice, who skated in the Coliseum during his time with the Whalers, enters his second season guiding UNC's program, emphasizing leadership, discipline, and high-tempo play.

Coaching Spotlight: NC State's Tim Healy

Opposite Rice is Tim Healy, who recently earned his 100th career win as head coach of the NC State Icepack. A veteran coach with a background spanning prep schools and elite development programs, Healy has been with the Icepack for nine years and the Head Coach 2020 has and built a perennial ACCHL contender, with two ACCHL Titles in his time as Head Coach and four overall. Off the ice, Healy is the founding Head of School for Calvert Ice Sports.

A Day of Carolina Hockey

The back-to-back events create a full day of hockey celebration for fans across the state, from ACC collegiate action in the afternoon to professional hockey under the lights at night. The Gargoyles' "Monster Mash" promotion will feature Halloween-themed entertainment, festive in-game activities, and the Gargoyles' first theme jerseys in franchise history.







