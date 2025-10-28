Gargoyles Acquire Defenseman Trevor Zins in Trade with Steelheads

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Trevor Zins in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

Zins, 27, joins the Gargoyles after spending the past three seasons in Idaho. The St. Michael, Minnesota native is a right-shot defenseman who brings a blend of size and experience to Greensboro's blue line. The 6-0, 190 pound blue liner has played professionally in the ECHL since 2023 after a four year NCAA career split between St. Cloud State and St. Thomas.

Zins will report to Greensboro following the team's road trip to Trois-Riviers. The Gargoyles return home to the First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday, November 6 against the Wheeling Nailers as they open a six game home stand. Greensboro will honor the nation's military Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 for Veteran's Weekend, featuring Marvel themed Captain America jerseys. Tickets and more information are available on gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.