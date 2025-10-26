Gargoyles Rally from Behind in the Third to Take a Point Against Reading
Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - In a game that had everything from highlight-reel goals, to heavy scrums, and Halloween spirit, the Greensboro Gargoyles fell 8-7 in overtime to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at First Horizon Coliseum.
The contest was a roller coaster from the opening puck drop. Rookie Ryan Richardson opened the scoring with his first professional goal, tipping a shot by Demetrios Koumontzis. 67 seconds later Captain Logan Nelson scored his first as the leader of the Gargoyles, setting the tone for a fast-paced offensive night that saw 15 combined tallies. Greensboro carried a 2-1 lead out of the first period before the teams traded blows throughout a wild middle frame.
"It's the stuff you dream about," said Richardson postgame. "Scoring your first professional goal at home, hearing the crowd cheer and feeling that energy, it was unbelievable."
Nelson made his mark in every possible way. After opening the game with the 158th goal of his ECHL career, the veteran also completed a Gordie Howe hat trick, picking up two fights during the same second-period scrum that ignited the home crowd. Nelson later added the go-ahead goal with under a minute to play in regulation, only for Reading to tie the game with 22 seconds remaining and win it in overtime.
"What he did tonight is what a leader is all about," Head Coach Scott Burt said about Nelson. "He's been around and tonight he showed why he's our captain."
Forward Demetrios Koumontzis turned in a breakout performance with a three-point night (2G, 1A), showcasing his speed and poise around the net. Patrick Newell added three assists, while Greensboro outshot Reading 39-36 in one of the most entertaining games of the young season.
"Offensively, we finally found the back of the net. I liked that part of the game. I don't like the defending part of the game," said Burt. "I think this is a group that has to continue to learn, but we know we can score goals... We've been teaching a lot and we've been throwing a lot of information at these guys. Tonight we need to take away how to manage a puck and how to manage the game."
The Gargoyles now turn their attention to the road, as they embark on the first road trip in franchise history next weekend, visiting the defending Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivières Lions for a three-game set in Quebec.

