Grizzlies Win 5-0 with Lebster's Hat Trick and Wells 46 Save Shutout

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Boise, Idaho - Reed Lebster scored three goals and one assist and Dylan Wells stopped all 46 shots he saw for his fourth professional shutout as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-0 on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

New Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton scored 2:42 into the contest on a great pass from Neil Shea. Later in the period Lebster scored from the left wing 18:48 in to extend Utah's lead to 2-0. Shea had an assist on both of the first period goals.

Jack Ricketts gave Utah a 3-0 lead 5:13 into the second frame. Ricketts was a +3 on the night. Lebster scored his second goal of the night unassisted shorthanded 11:20 into the second period. Utah led 4-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Lebster completed the hat trick 19:44 into the third period on a 5 on 3 power play goal. It was Utah's first power play tally of the season. It's Utah's first hat trick of the season. Aiden Hansen -Butaka had 3 assists in his Grizzlies debut.

Dylan Wells earned the shutout win in net as he saved 46 of 46. It's his second ECHL shutout and fourth professionally.

Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 8 for 8 in the victory as their record goes to 2-1-1 on the season.

The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +3, 8 shots.

2. Dylan Wells (Utah) - 46 save shutout.

3. Aiden Hansen-Bukata (Utah) - 3 assists, +2.







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.