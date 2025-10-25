Americans Fall in Home Opener

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Mark Duarte on game night

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans' Mark Duarte on game night(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped their home opener on Friday night falling to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 at CUTX Event Center in front of a packed house of 6,005.

Kansas City scored in every period on Friday night, opening the scoring at the 17:07 mark of the first period as Lucas Sowder found the back of the net for his first goal of the year. Kansas City led 1-0 after the opening frame, outshooting the Americans 14-5.

The Mavericks extended their lead to 2-0 at the 6:02 mark of the middle period as Maverick's forward Jackson Jutting fired a shot top shelf from the left circle for his second goal of the year. The Americans finally broke through nine minutes later as Captain Colton Hargrove found forward Michael Gildon for his first of the year to cut the lead to 2-1. The Americans outshot KC by one 11-10 in the period.

The Mavericks put the game away with back-to-back goals in the final frame. Lucas Sowder (2) and Hudson Wilson (1) gave the Mavs a 4-1 lead. Wilson, who just signed with Kansas City two days ago after being cut by the Americans, fired a puck into the empty Allen net, after the Americans pulled Jackson Parsons late in the third period. Spencer Asuhak made it a two-goal game again with thirty seconds left to go, scoring his first goal of the season from Thomas Caron and Matt Register at the 19:30 mark. Kansas City would hold on for the victory spoiling the Americans home opener.

With the goal by Spencer Asuchak, he passed Chad Costello to become the Americans all-time scoring leader with 423 career points.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson "We weren't getting enough scoring chances early in the game and taking costly penalties hurt us." (On the Americans broadcast speaking to Maurice Fitzgerald)

Spencer Asuchak "We lost the game. The milestone would have meant a lot more had we won. We will be a better team tomorrow night."

The Americans wrap up a two-game series against Kansas City on Saturday night at 7:10 PM on Wizard Night in North Texas.

Three Stars:

1. KC - L. Sowder

2. KC - D. Burgin

3. KC - L. Loheit

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.