Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in DFW

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans left wing Michael Gildon(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight on Wizard Night in North Texas. Game time is at 7:10 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On Ice Interviews: Gracee Tucker

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Next Home Game: Wednesday, October 29th vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

Asuchak Passes Costello: Spencer Asuchak passed Chad Costello on Friday night becoming the Americans all-time points leader scoring a goal late in the final period for his 423rd point.

Morrison Made His Season Debut Friday: Americans forward Brad Morrison made his first appearance of the season on Friday night after missing the entire preseason and the opener last weekend. Morrison skated on a line with Mark Duarte and Michael Gildon.

Limited Chances: The Americans were held to just two power play chances on Friday night after getting seven opportunities last Saturday in Wichita. The Americans are 2-for-9 this season with the man advantage.

Anthony Costantini sits: Anthony Costantini was a healthy scratch on Friday night against the Mavericks. The Americans have eight defensemen on the roster including Braidan Simmons-Fischer, who also plays up front..

Former Allen Player Scores in Return: Hudson Wilson who was cut by the Americans earlier this week scored in his return to North Texas on Friday night. Wilson fired a shot from his own zone into the empty net to give the Mavericks a three-goal cushion.

Comparing Allen and KC

Allen Americans

Overall: 1-1

Home: 0-1

Away: 1-0

Last 10: 1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (1) Michael Gildon and three others

Assists: (2) Sam Sedley

Points: (2) Sam Sedley and two others

+/- (1) Brad Morrison and Colton Hargrove

PIM's (6) Thomas Caron

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 2-1

Home: 1-1

Away: 1-0

Last 10: 2-1

KC Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (2) David Cotton and two others

Assists: (3) Luke Loheit

Points: (3) Casey Carreau and two others

+/-: (2) Casey Carreau

PIM's (6) Zach Uens

