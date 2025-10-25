Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in DFW
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight on Wizard Night in North Texas. Game time is at 7:10 PM.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
On Ice Interviews: Gracee Tucker
Game Night Producer: John Beifuss
Next Home Game: Wednesday, October 29th vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST
Asuchak Passes Costello: Spencer Asuchak passed Chad Costello on Friday night becoming the Americans all-time points leader scoring a goal late in the final period for his 423rd point.
Morrison Made His Season Debut Friday: Americans forward Brad Morrison made his first appearance of the season on Friday night after missing the entire preseason and the opener last weekend. Morrison skated on a line with Mark Duarte and Michael Gildon.
Limited Chances: The Americans were held to just two power play chances on Friday night after getting seven opportunities last Saturday in Wichita. The Americans are 2-for-9 this season with the man advantage.
Anthony Costantini sits: Anthony Costantini was a healthy scratch on Friday night against the Mavericks. The Americans have eight defensemen on the roster including Braidan Simmons-Fischer, who also plays up front..
Former Allen Player Scores in Return: Hudson Wilson who was cut by the Americans earlier this week scored in his return to North Texas on Friday night. Wilson fired a shot from his own zone into the empty net to give the Mavericks a three-goal cushion.
Comparing Allen and KC
Allen Americans
Overall: 1-1
Home: 0-1
Away: 1-0
Last 10: 1-1
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (1) Michael Gildon and three others
Assists: (2) Sam Sedley
Points: (2) Sam Sedley and two others
+/- (1) Brad Morrison and Colton Hargrove
PIM's (6) Thomas Caron
Kansas City Mavericks:
Overall: 2-1
Home: 1-1
Away: 1-0
Last 10: 2-1
KC Mavericks Leaders:
Goals: (2) David Cotton and two others
Assists: (3) Luke Loheit
Points: (3) Casey Carreau and two others
+/-: (2) Casey Carreau
PIM's (6) Zach Uens
