Stingrays Escape with Narrow Win

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays' Scott Docherty and Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Ryan O'Hara on the ice

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Kaden Bohlsen broke a 1-1 deadlock with 2:06 remaining in regulation to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 2-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night. The loss pushes the Swamp Rabbits to 1-4-0-0 through the first two weekends of the season, with each loss coming on home ice.

Both teams skated to a scoreless deadlock after 20 minutes, with both Isaiah Saville for the Swamp Rabbits (6) and Mitch Gibson for the Stingrays (11) combining for 17 saves. It wasn't until late in the second period that the 0-0 was broken, and it was Austin Saint getting the Swamp Rabbits on the board. With 71 seconds remaining in the middle act, Saint picked up a net-front rebound and buried a slam dunk past Gibson to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead with his second of the season and second in as many games (Ryan O'Hara and Tristan De Jong assisted). However, the lead was short-lived: exactly 40 second later, the Swamp Rabbits got hemmed in the zone and Simon Pinard rifled a Kyler Kupka pass by Saville to square the game at 1-1 with 30.7 seconds remaining in the second (Kupka and Connor Moore assisted).

The adversaries traded chances in the final frame with Gibson and Saville turning aside each that threatened their crease. It wasn't until 2:06 remaining in regulation that Kaden Bohlsen's first professional goal came from the left side of the Swamp Rabbits third, rang off the pipe, and in over Saville's shoulder to give the Stingrays their first, and only, lead of the game at 2-1 (Jalen Luypen and Patrick Guzzo assisted). It took some time to get Saville to the bench for the extra attacker, but the Swamp Rabbits couldn't find an equalizer to extend the game, falling 2-1.

Isaiah Saville made his Swamp Rabbits debut and turned aside 22 of 24 shots on net (0-1-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits are back in action for "Halloween Weekend", starting with their first matchup of the season against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop on Halloween, Friday, October 31st, is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

