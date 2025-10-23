Swamp Rabbits Receive Berge and Saville from Ontario

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that 2025 ECHL All-Star Parker Berge and goaltender Isaiah Saville have been assigned to the team by the Reign.

Berge returns to the Swamp Rabbits seeking the first action of his second professional season. The 6'0", 180-pound blueliner notched a half-dozen goals and 38 points in 52 games with the team, earning Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team honors. Towards the end of the season, he was re-assigned to the Idaho Steelheads, and added three assists in five games in Boise. Berge finished the season with the most assists, second-most points, and third-most power play assists amongst rookie blueliners in the entire league.

From Edmonton, Alberta, Berge, 22, re-signed with the Reign this offseason, and turned professional last year following a five-year career in the major-junior ranks with the WHL's Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips, earning 100 points (18g-82ast) in 213 games.

Saville joins the Swamp Rabbits having made his season debut for the Reign earlier this season. The 6'1", 196-pound net-minder came in relief of Erik Portillo this past Sunday, October 19th, against the Colorado Eagles, and stopped all three shots he saw in 7:54 of action. He was credited with the win.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Saville, 25, enters his fourth professional season after being on contract with the Vegas Golden Knights for the last three seasons. While he missed last season with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL, he posted a 7-12-1 record in 22 games in the 2023-24 campaign, alongside a shutout, a 3.27 GAA, and a .893 SV%. He also received an NHL call-up, but did not play with the Golden Knights. Saville is no stranger to the ECHL's South Division: he backstopped the Savannah Ghost Pirates in their inaugural 2022-23 ECHL season, registering an 8-15-6 record with a pair of shutouts, a 3.09 GAA, and .920 SV%. Prior to turning professional, Saville played three collegiate seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning 2021 NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star honors while racking up 38 wins and six shutouts in his career over 82 games. He also collected USHL Goaltender of the Year recognition in 2019 with the Tri-City Storm in addition to the Dave Peterson Award for USA Hockey Junior Goaltender of the Year, and the season prior was named Midwest Goaltender of the Year with the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians.







