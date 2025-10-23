Defenseman Chris Ortiz Loaned to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the team has loaned defenseman Chris Ortiz to the Bloomington Bison.

Ortiz, 24, signed an AHL contract with Hartford on July 16 after finishing last season on a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins. He tabbed seven assists in 23 regular season games and one assist in eight playoff games with Providence.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman appeared in 45 games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season and recorded 39 points (5g, 34a) with 39 penalty minutes and a +19 rating. He was also loaned to Wilkes-Barre for one game.

In all, the Boisbriand, Quebec native has played 47 AHL games and registered 12 points (1g, 11a) and has amassed 146 points (25g, 121a) in 212 ECHL games. His Junior career consisted of four seasons in the QMJHL, during which he laced up for 231 games and scored 129 points (20g, 109a).

