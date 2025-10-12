Bison Fall to Fuel in Preseason Game

Fishers, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison killed off three third-period penalties and goaltenders Callum Tung and Hugo Ollas combined for 19 saves, but the Indy Fuel skated out of each team's sole preseason game with a 2-1 victory on home ice at the Fishers Event Center Saturday.

The first chance of the game came from Lou-Felix Denis when he was stopped on a point-blank opportunity about two minutes into the action. Physical play helped the Bison pressure a few minutes later when Max Neill was checked into the net while trying to cash in on a Fuel giveaway with 12:49 left to go in the frame. On the ensuing sequence, Bloomington kept Indy's goaltender engaged, firing two more grade-A chances toward him. Bison goaltender Tung was tested on the tail end of the same shift with a crease-crash by an Indy duo, and the 6-foot-3 New York Rangers prospect bailed out his defensemen. The Bison continued to find lanes to the Indy net, and Cullen Ferguson was stopped on a chance in alone from the hashmarks with six minutes remaining in the period. In the final four minutes a minor penalty was assessed to Bloomington that would lead to a 1-0 Indy lead. Despite beginning the penalty kill with a chance deep in the offensive zone, Indy defenseman Matt Petgrave opened the scoring with a slapshot from the blue line on the other side of the ice and the Fuel took its lead into the first intermission.

Two minutes into the middle frame, Indy snuck in toward Tung, and Bloomington's netminder was tasked with another excellent save to keep the contest a one-shot game. The home squad kept pressure up, and a quick tap-in play that began behind the net doubled the Fuel lead with 13:40 remaining in the second. Ollas took over between the pipes for Bloomington near the halfway point in regulation and stopped all four shots he was credited with facing in the period. Evans got Bloomington on the board with 3:22 left on the clock, potting a backhand shot over Indy's goaltender, who was prone after saving an initial chance. Shane Ott followed a Brett Budgell shot to the net and took a whack at the puck to create the scramble, and the 2-1 score held through the beginning of the third period.

Bloomington enjoyed about 80 seconds of a powerplay early in the third but couldn't capitalize before taking a penalty while on the advantage and bringing up 4-on-4 hockey. The Bison penalty kill proved successful and would be put back to work with 11 minutes left in the game. Ollas stopped a slew of shots during the shorthanded situation, including a shot from the hashmarks and the penalty kill improved to two-for-three in the game. Still down 2-1 late in regulation, the Bison went back to the box and killed a third penalty in the period before getting a final chance to tie the game on one of their own. Ott drew a tripping penalty with 90 seconds left and the Bison pulled their goaltender, but even with an extra attacker out, they could not light the lamp a second time.

The Bison will begin the second season in team history on Saturday, October 18 at Grossinger Motors Arena marked by a free-to-attend Fan Fest at 3:30 p.m.

