Greenville Wins Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic, 3-0

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JOHNSTOWN, PA- The Wheeling Nailers and Greenville Swamp Rabbits treated fans in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to a fun night of hockey on Saturday night in the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic, as the city was celebrating 75 years of hockey. Greenville wore Johnstown Chiefs jerseys for the game, and the Johnstown fans got to celebrate, as their team came away with a 3-0 win. Mattias Sholl and Pierce Charleson combined for the shutout for the Swamp Rabbits, while Jacob Modry notched a goal and an assist.

It took a while for the first goal to be scored, as the two teams worked to get settled into their lone preseason match. Shots on goal in the opening stanza were 13-9 in Wheeling's favor, but neither team was able to turn on the red light. Greenville finally broke the scoreless deadlock with 2:13 remaining in the middle frame. Ryan O'Reilly's shot from the left circle got blocked by the Nailers defender, but kicked out to the right side of the high slot. Jacob Modry stepped in and drilled a slap shot into the open right side of the cage. Former Nailer David Drake also assisted on the marker.

Modry helped to set up the second goal for the Swamp Rabbits, which came at the 6:55 mark of the third period. The blueliner let a shot go from the middle of the blueline, which bounced off of a Wheeling leg and landed on the left side of the crease. Kenta Isogai picked up the loose change and tucked it into the twine. Stepan Timofeyev capped off the scoring with an empty netter, as Greenville prevailed, 3-0.

Mattias Sholl and Pierce Charleson combined for the shutout win for the Swamp Rabbits. Sholl made 15 saves and Charleson made 17, with Charleson earning the victory. Jaxon Castor was perfect on all 15 shots he faced for the Nailers, before he gave way to Jake Smith, who stopped 16 of 18 shots in the defeat.

The Nailers will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, October 18th with a 7:35 road game against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Wheeling's home opener will be on Saturday, November 1st at 7:10 against the Norfolk Admirals. The home opener will have a circus theme, and there will be performances during intermissions by Grace Good, who performed on America's Got Talent.







