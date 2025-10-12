Fuel Defeat Bison 2-1 in Preseason Matchup

Published on October 11, 2025

Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel center Dustin Manz

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel center Dustin Manz(Indy Fuel)

FISHERS - The Indy Fuel opened the doors to the Fishers Event Center early this year for a preseason game on Saturday against their divisional rivals, the Bloomington Bison. Despite being outshot by Bloomington 27-21, the Fuel claimed the 2-1 victory.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel opened the penalty box first at 9:16 as Spencer Cox was called for elbowing. Indy killed off the penalty and carried on.

Bloomington took the game's next penalty at 16:24, a high-sticking call against Noah Kane. 39 seconds into the Fuel power play, Indy newcomer Matt Petgrave scored to make it 1-0. Ryan Pitoscia and Brett Moravec claimed the assists.

The period ended soon after without any more goals or penalties. Indy headed to the locker room up 1-0 despite being outshot by Bloomington 12-8.

2ND PERIOD

Jadon Joseph kicked off the scoring in the second period with a goal at 6:20 to make it 2-0 in favor of the Fuel. Michael Marchesan and John Kaljian had the assists on that goal.

Both teams engaged in some extracurricular activities throughout the second period but there were no more penalties.

At the halfway mark of the second period, Indy replaced Ryan Kenny in goal with Ryan Ouellette. Bloomington also replaced Callum Tung in goal with Hugo Ollas.

Jonny Evans scored the first goal for Bloomington at 16:38. With the help of Shane Ott and Brett Budgell, they cut their deficit in half.

The second period ended with the Fuel up 2-1, despite being outshot by the Bison 22-16 through two.

3RD PERIOD

Nick Grima took the first penalty of the third period with a holding call at 3:48.

Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima took a tripping penalty at 5:14, forcing some 4-on-4 before a power play for the Fuel. All penalties were killed off.

Bloomington's Daniel Tedesco took a slashing penalty at 9:04 to put the Fuel on a power play, but the Bison killed it off.

Nikita Sedov took the game's penalty at 16:14 for slashing to put the Fuel on the power play again.

With 1:30 left in the game, Petgrave took a tripping penalty to put Bloomington on a late power play. The Bison took a timeout before the game continued.

The Bison applied pressure at the end of the game but could not score, giving the Fuel the 2-1 win in their first and only preseason game this season.

